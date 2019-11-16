Chicago teachers approve deal that ends strike

Thousands of Chicago Teachers Union members and their supporters march through the Loop on day two of a Chicago Public Schools district-wide strike, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, IL (Associate Press) — Chicago teachers have voted in favor of the contract deal that ended an 11-day strike.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced the results late Friday.

Teachers suspended the strike on Oct. 31 after more than half of the union’s elected delegates tentatively approved the agreement.

The strike followed months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between the union, Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. More than 300,000 students and their families were affected.

The agreement includes a 16% pay raise for teachers during the five-year contract.

