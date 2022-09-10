LONDON (Associated Press) – King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism – and, for the first time, broadcast live.

A council of senior politicians and officials gathered at St. James’s Palace in London for Saturday’s accession ceremony.

It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday.

The accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.