Census sends paper forms to laggards as Midwest sets pace

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – If you’re a census slacker and haven’t yet filled out the form for the 2020 head count, the federal government is trying another way to get in touch with you.

Starting Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out millions of paper forms to homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the once-a-decade questionnaire. About a month into the start of the 2020 census for most U.S. residents, the self-response rate is approaching half of all households.

Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are setting the pace with response rates over 50%. Alaska, West Virginia and New Mexico are lagging with response rates ranging between a quarter and a third of households.

