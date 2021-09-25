Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

A video screen displays images of Canadians Michael Kovrig, left, and Michael Spavor at an event held in connection with the announcement of the sentence for Spavor at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A Chinese court has sentenced Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in case linked to Huawei. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

NEW YORK (Associated Press) – Two Canadians detained in China have been released from prison.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their release Friday night, hours after the U.S. Justice Department resolved criminal charges against a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China shortly after Canada had arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in response to a U.S. extradition request.

The deal with Meng calls for the Justice Department to dismiss fraud charges late next year.

Kovrig and Spavor have spent more than 1,000 days in prison