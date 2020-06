Canada eases border restriction, allows immediate family in

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

It’s a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronarivus pandemic. Trudeau says anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians. He says they will have have to say in Canada for at least 15 days.

