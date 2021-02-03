Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 