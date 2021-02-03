Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
South Dakota House Judiciary Committee discusses penalties for cannabis in vehicles
Top Stories
Wednesday ag markets, February 3
Video
PREVIEW: More people in southwest MN will soon have access to COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Big price for Bighorn Sheep as hunter pays $312,000 for 2020 hunt
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 208 total new cases; three new deaths; Active cases at 2,552
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of January
Video
Top Stories
Big Game Bound: Hall of Famer Warren Sapp on Bucs & Chiefs defense
Tuesday night scoreboard – February 2
Lynx pick up thrilling overtime win over O’Gorman girls
Video
Harrisburg boys extend win streak with 10-point win over O’Gorman
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
South Dakota House Judiciary Committee discusses penalties for cannabis in vehicles
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of January
Video
Top Stories
SB 125, statewide mask mandate moves to Senate floor
Video
Big price for Bighorn Sheep as hunter pays $312,000 for 2020 hunt
Record low flu season in South Dakota
First@4 for Tuesday, Feb. 2 2021
Video
Community
Black History Month
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across the Table with Laura Renee Chandler
Video
Top Stories
Makeup tips for hooded eyes
Video
Big Game Appetizers: Heart-healthy sweet potato nachos
Video
Manifest your destiny through the power of Reiki
Video
Spilling the tea: Groundhog Day
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
National & World News
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:50 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 11:50 AM CST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Speeding car crashes through roof of Larchwood home
Gallery
Three arrested, one injured after pursuit and 5-hour standoff in Turner County
Video
Big price for Bighorn Sheep as hunter pays $312,000 for 2020 hunt
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 208 total new cases; three new deaths; Active cases at 2,552
Video
Dive crew describes search that turned up SUV and missing woman
Video
Don't Miss!
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests