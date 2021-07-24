California tourist town running low on water

FILE – In this April 21, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a news conference in the parched basin of Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, Calif., where he announced he would proclaim a drought emergency for Mendocino and Sonoma counties. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, May 10, 2021, declared a drought emergency for most of California, extending a previous order that affected two counties to 41 counties throughout much of the state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP, File)

MENDOCINO, CA (Associated Press) — A Northern California coastal town popular with tourists is running low on water after two years of critically low rainfall during a drought in the U.S. West.

That’s forced residents and business owners to truck in water from elsewhere.

The Press Democrat reports that Mendocino relies on mostly shallow, rain-dependent aquifers, and many of the wells are running low or have dried up.

The 170-year-old hamlet known for its beaches, cliffside trails and redwood forests has roughly 1,000 full-time residents but about 2,000 daily visitors.

Businesses like hotels have had trouble meeting their water needs, and water trucks making deliveries are becoming almost as common as tourists.

