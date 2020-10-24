California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

This May 11, 2018 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Scott Peterson. Northern California prosecutors said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 they will again seek the death penalty for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson’s 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

SACRAMENTO, CA (Associated Press) – California prosecutors say they will again seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a trial that riveted the nation.

The California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson’s 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention.

Peterson appeared in court remotely from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco, home to the state’s death row.

His sister-in-law says there has been no justice for Peterson’s slain wife and unborn child because he is innocent.

Laci Peterson was last seen on Christmas Eve 2002.