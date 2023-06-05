DES MOINES, Iowa — Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular college basketball players in the country, but the Hawkeye sharpshooter’s superstardom shines brightest at home.

Clark greeted thousands of fans before Saturday’s Iowa Cubs game at Principal Park. The line for Clark’s autograph wrapped around the stadium, with some people waiting in line for ten hours for their chance to meet her.

The Dowling Catholic graduate said she’s happy to have so much appreciation from fans in her hometown.

“I’m just grateful that I’m from here,” Clark said. “I did this after my freshman year and now seeing the crowd after my junior season, it’s cool to see how much it’s evolved and grown.”

Clark also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, but the Hawkeye star still has her mind on the basketball court.

“I think this shows how excited people are about our team and how much fun they had watching our team,” Clark said. “I think next year is going to be really incredible, I’m already ready to get back to Iowa City and start working out again.”

The Cubs lost the game to the Columbus Clippers, 5 to 3.