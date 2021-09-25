Cadets see progress 10 years after ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’

NEW LONDON, CT (Associated Press) – Military academy students are marking the 10th anniversary of the end of “don’t ask, don’t tell” this week.

They say there is now wide acceptance of gays, lesbians and bisexuals, but not as much for transgender students. More work needs to be done. Prejudice remains. There are occasional homophobic or ignorant comments, including online postings, which can be hurtful.

Active military personnel and veterans who served during “don’t ask, don’t tell” are remembering a darker time when they feared having their sexual and gender identities revealed.

In its history, the military dismissed more than 100,000 service members due to their sexual or gender identities, including 14,000 during “don’t ask, don’t tell.”