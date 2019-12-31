1  of  7
Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board

National & World News

Pete Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign rally, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that he “would not have wanted to see” his son serve on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country.

Buttigieg’s remarks Monday were a veiled criticism of the controversy that has ensnared one of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden. Still, the childless mayor says that Republican efforts led by President Donald Trump to investigate the Bidens are simply a diversionary tactic.

Biden campaign aides reached Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg’s remarks.

