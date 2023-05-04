(WHTM) — Over 120,000 bunk beds with support slats that could break have been recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The commission says the wooden slats supporting the Walker Edison Furniture Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds can break while in use, potentially causing the occupant to fall.

There have been 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking reported, including one with minor injuries, according to the CPSC.

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The wooden bunk beds, which come in various colors and finishes with a ladder down the side, were sold online at walmart.com, amazon.com, overstock.com and wayfair.com between February 2010 through February 2022. They cost between $206 and $389.

The Brazil-made bunk beds have the model name printed on a label inside the bed rail or footboard.

Below is a list of all of the affected bunk beds, according to the CPSC:

Model Name Description BWSTOTBL Solid Wood Bunk Bed – Black BWSTOTBL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Black BWSTOTCH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Cherry BWSTOTCH- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Cherry BWSTOTES Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – Espresso BWSTOTES- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Espresso BWSTOTGY Solid Wood Bunk Bed – Gray BWSTOTGY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Gray BWSTOTHY Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Honey BWSTOTHY- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Honey BWSTOTNL Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed – Natural BWSTOTNL- TR Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – Natural BWSTOTWH Twin over Twin Wood Bunk Bed – White BWSTOTWH- TR BWSTOTWH-TR – Solid Wood Twin over Twin Bunk Bed + Storage/Trundle Bed – White

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit, which includes 12 wooden slats and instructions. Walker Edison is also contacting known purchasers directly.