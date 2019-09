Bud Light has an out-of-this-world deal.

Literally.

They’re offering free beer — to aliens.

It’s Anheuser-Busch’s way of welcoming any aliens who escape Area 51. There’s even a limited-edition alien pack along with shirts, koozies, hats and jackets.

Of course it’s all in response to the hype surrounding the “Storm Area 51” event.

But in order to be able to get a look at the beer you’ll have to head toward Area 51.

The cans are only on sale in Nevada, California and Arizona.