Broom challenge goes viral again

An old viral challenge is sweeping the internet once again — the broom challenge.

It consists of making a broom stand up on its own and posting the video online. The broom challenge has been around since at least 2012.

A viral tweet suggests NASA said Monday was the only day the trick would work — because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

But the truth is it can be done any time — and has nothing to do with gravitational pull on a given day.

All you have to do is position the broom’s bristles properly.