1  of  49
Closings & Delays
Alcester-Hudson School District American Legion Post 15 Sioux Falls Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Bon Homme School District Boyden-Hull Community Bridgewater-Emery School District Canistota School District Canton School District Central Lyon Community Chester School District Colman-Egan School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota Christian HS Dakota State University Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ethan School District Flandreau School District Freeman Freeman Academy Garretson George Little Rock Community Gregory School District Hanson School District Inwood Christian Irene-Wakonda Lennox School District Marion Marty Indian McCook Central Montrose Mount Marty College Northwest Iowa CC Oldham-Ramona Parkston Platte-Geddes Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell Rutland School District Sibley-Ocheyedan South Central Tri-Valley Viborg-Hurley Wagner Wagner Indian Health Services West Lyon Community

Brief Capitol evacuation as small plane reported in airspace

Posted: / Updated:

A uniformed Secret Service Officer patrols the White House grounds during a lockdown due to an airspace violation, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday over a report of a possible aircraft in restricted airspace.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about 45 minutes.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place during that time. That precaution was later lifted.

Capitol Police said the evacuations were ordered after a report at 8:27 a.m. of a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.” The evacuations were ordered “in an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests