1  of  49
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Big Stone City School Bowdle School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Browns Valley School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Dupree Edmunds Central Ethan School District Freeman Freeman Academy Hanson School District Hendricks, MN Henry Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Preston Lower Brule Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lynd Marshall McCook Central Milroy Mitchell Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwestern Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tracy Wagner Winner School District Woonsocket

Boy, 9, charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old sister

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has been charged with trying to kill his 5-year-old sister by stabbing her with a kitchen knife inside their Florida apartment last month, officials said.

The boy was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder and appeared in court on Wednesday in the central Florida city of Ocala, prosecutors said.

The mother of the children told police she left the apartment to get the mail and to get some candy for her children from a neighbor. When she returned, she said she found the boy stabbing his sister with a kitchen knife in a bedroom.

The child told investigators he thought of killing his sister two days before the Jan. 28 stabbing, Ocala police said.

The girl was released last Friday from the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The boy remains detained and is being represented by the public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

The public defender’s office is awaiting results of a competency examination that will determine whether the boy understands the charges, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss