In this June 26, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON (KELO) — Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has announced he is ending his presidential campaign Monday.

The New Jersey Senator tweeted “I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Booker struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February. Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.