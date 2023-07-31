(KTLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body inside a 55-gallon drum in Malibu Lagoon on Monday.

A park worker first saw the drum floating by the Pacific Coast Highway bridge Sunday night but didn’t think much of it at the time, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department told Nexstar’s KTLA.

When lifeguards arrived at work Monday morning, they saw the drum in the lagoon and tried to pull it out at which point they discovered the body inside, officials said.

Lifeguards discovered the body inside a 55-gallon drum on Monday. July 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Lifeguards discovered the body inside a drum in Malibu Lagoon. July 31, 2023. (KTLA)

The body was found inside a 55-gallon plastic drum in Malibu Lagoon. July 31, 2023. (KTLA)

No information about the victim was immediately known.

KTLA helicopter footage showed the black plastic drum standing upright in shallow water and the beach appeared to be closed for the investigation.

Late last spring, a body was found in a barrel in Nevada’s Lake Mead. Authorities said the body may have been there for four decades but have not yet identified the victim, despite identifying other bodies that appeared due to receding water levels.