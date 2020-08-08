Bodies recovered from Marine landing craft sinking

FILE – In this Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, file photo, provided by the U.S. Navy, Undersea Rescue Command deploys the Sibitzky Remotely Operated Vehicle from the deck of the Military Sealift Command-chartered merchant vessel HOS Dominator off the coast of Southern California. Authorities on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water on July 30 off the Southern California coast, officials said. (Lt. Curtis Khol/U.S. Navy via AP)

SAN DIEGO (Associated Press) – The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

A Marine Corps statement says special equipment was used Friday to recover the seven Marines and one Navy sailor. One other person, a Marine, died after being rescued.

The recovered bodies will be flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial and then will be released to their families.

The amphibious assault vehicle sank on July 30 after routine training.

The Marines were based at nearby Camp Pendleton. The accident remains under investigation.