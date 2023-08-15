SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart in the Sioux City Target Saturday.

KCAU 9 was told by authorities that the snake, measuring about 6 feet long, was found in a cart in one of the cart corrals. Sioux City animal control officers collected the snake, and it now has its own containment and is being fed.

Cindy Rarrat with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center said they are investigating how the snake got in the shopping cart, whether it found its way to the cart or was placed in it.

“It’s unknown at this time. Although, we did have a witness that came forward that said they saw a large snake the night before in the parking lot of Target, so if this was the same snake, we don’t know,” Rarrat said. “We tried to get video footage from the store but we haven’t come up with anything so its unknown at this time as to where it would have originated at”

Rarrat added that they named the snake Target, pronounced “tar-zhay.”

While the Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor isn’t illegal to own in the state of Iowa, it is not legal in Sioux City city limits, violating municipal code 7.01.010 covering dangerous animals.

Rarrit said the owner has seven days to claim the snake. Otherwise, the center has set up for a local herpetologist to claim the boa to take care of it.

She added that they don’t get many calls like this one.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints. We get a lot of indigenous snakes that are here, bull snakes and garden snakes, we deal with on a regular basis,” she said. “The more exotic ones, we don’t have as many calls pertaining to those, but we have had calls pertaining to those in the past.”

The Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor is usually found in the Sonoran desert in Mexico through Central America and outlying islands, according to the Racine Zoo out of Wisconsin. They live an average of 20 years in the wild and 40 years under human care. Females are usually larger than the male, measuring out to 7-9 feet with the males measuring 6-8 feet. A full-grown female will usually weigh 20-30 pounds.

