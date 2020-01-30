Bloomberg unveils Super Bowl ad focused on gun violence

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, center, greets supporters at a campaign office, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will use his Super Bowl ad to highlight his efforts to combat gun violence as he blankets the airwaves against President Donald Trump.

Trump and Bloomberg will be airing dueling ads during Sunday’s NFL championship game, with both campaigns spending an estimated $10 million on 60 seconds of airtime. But instead of an attack ad, the former New York City mayor’s spot will instead feature a grieving mother who lost her son to gun violence.

The focus underscores Bloomberg’s efforts to build a national profile with a highly unconventional campaign that is looking to get under the president’s skin.

