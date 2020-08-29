‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) – “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died Friday of cancer at age 43, his representative said.

He played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal superhero in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

His “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther.”

Actor Denzel Washington said Boseman “was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist.” Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who like Boseman is a graduate of Howard University, said Boseman “left too early but his life made a difference.”