Black cat interrupts Monday Night Football

The star of the show during the Monday Night Football game at Metlife Stadium?

A black cat!

The furry feline was seen just casually trotting down the field in the middle of the second quarter. The cat’s pace quickly picked up when several state troopers tried to catch it.

But it wasn’t having it — the cat quickly jumped up into the crowd, sending fans into a panic.

It then ran back down onto the field before exiting through one of the tunnels.

Once the feline left the field, the game resumed as normal.

It is unclear if authorities have captured the cat.