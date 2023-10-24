DE MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A case of bird flu was found in a turkey flock in Buena Vista County, state officals said.

According to a press release, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, in Buena Vista County.

The report confirmed that the affected site is a commercial turkey flock. Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials.

Due to the case, Reynolds signed a proclamation affection immediately through Nov. 19. The proclamation allows state agencies to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection.

The Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stated last week in an alert about the HPAI, that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is working with the USDA and industry partners to respond to any case emerging in Iowa.

If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern. It remains safe to eat poultry products.

Signs of HPAI may include: