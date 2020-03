‘Bigger than any one of us’: Biden, Sanders tackle pandemic

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, and former Vice President Joe Biden, left, return to the stage after a commercial break in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought at the Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic.

They united Sunday night in their criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverged in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis. Biden appeared determined to keep his focus on the general election.

Biden committed for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden’s announcement, Sanders said he would “in all likelihood” do the same.

