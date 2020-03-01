Biden wins in South Carolina

A new Emerson College poll found Joe Biden to have a double digit lead over his competitors ahead of Saturday’s primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary. The former vice president rode a wave of African American support to a Saturday win that ended Bernie Sanders’ winning streak and offered badly needed momentum for Biden’s unsettled White House bid.

The top finish came in a do-or-die campaign that followed three underwhelming performances. South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary, which marked the first major test of the candidates’ appeal among black voters. Next comes “Super Tuesday” when Democrats in 14 states go to the polls next week. Biden hopes he’s now got momentum for those contests.

