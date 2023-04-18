WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order that contains more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers.

The order seeks to improve child care provided to federal workers, including military families.

It plans to lower costs for families that are part of the Child Care and Development Block Grant program.

Military veterans would get better home-based care.

The Department of Health and Human Services would also raise pay and benefits for teachers and staff in the Head Start program.

However, the directives would be funded out of existing commitments.