Biden denies former staffer’s sexual assault allegation

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden is denying a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is not true.

“This never happened,” Biden says in a statement Friday. It’s Biden’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He is to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

A number of former Biden staffers have defended him. But Biden himself has yet to weigh in on the accusation, even as it’s taken on fresh attention this week after two of Reade’s associates said she previously told them about elements of her allegations.

