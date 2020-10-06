Bi-partisan lawmaker group on stimulus package discussions: “Inaction is not an option”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were banking on a second stimulus check, you may need to wait.
President Donald Trump ordered aides to stop negotiating with Democrats Tuesday afternoon.
Instead, the president says he wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The move sent stocks tumbling on Wall Street.
South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson and a group of bi-partisan lawmakers responded saying a second stimulus package can’t wait. They say inaction is not an option.
Read the full statement below:
American families and America’s small businesses are hurting and cannot afford more delays — especially when a deal is within reach. The 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans of the Problem Solvers Caucus have already crafted a bipartisan framework for relief that has been widely supported, including by the Administration. We cannot overstate how important it is that leaders in both parties — along with the President — return to the table and agree on a package that will provide immediate relief to families and businesses. Inaction is not an option.Leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus COVID-19 Working Group