Bi-partisan lawmaker group on stimulus package discussions: “Inaction is not an option”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were banking on a second stimulus check, you may need to wait.

President Donald Trump ordered aides to stop negotiating with Democrats Tuesday afternoon.

Instead, the president says he wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The move sent stocks tumbling on Wall Street.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson and a group of bi-partisan lawmakers responded saying a second stimulus package can’t wait. They say inaction is not an option.

Read the full statement below: