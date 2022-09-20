FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey has been suspended following his weekend arrest in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a parking garage altercation.

Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. According to a preliminary report, Ramsey allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him during a bloody altercation.

On the afternoon of September 20, a spokesperson for Beyond Meat said that Ramsey has been suspended effective immediately. The company’s operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.

Plant-based meat substitute company Beyond Meat saw its stock price continue to plummet on September 20 following the COO’s weekend arrest. The company’s stock fell 6.04% on Tuesday, ending the day at $16.03.

It continues an ongoing slump for the stock, which is down over 40% in the past month and more than 75% this year. Ramsey was named the company’s COO in December 2021.

He has an appearance in Fayetteville District Court scheduled for October 19.