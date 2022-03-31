BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team are looking for their first trip to the WNIT Championship Thursday night.

The Jackrabbits will meet UCLA in the semifinals, in what will be a sold out crowd at Frost Arena.

As the SDSU women continue to score on the court, local businesses are also winning.

Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill is following the Jackrabbits’ tournament run game by game.

“Once we know they’re playing and when they’re playing we load up on staff for sure,” Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill manager Jeremy Deutsch said.

Cubby’s in downtown Brookings is expected to be packed Thursday night as the SDSU women take on UCLA.

“It should be a Saturday night on a Thursday, so it’s been awesome,” Deutsch said.

Nick’s Hamburger Shop is also ready for a busy evening.

“Anytime they have an event up at SDSU, whether it be a border war or a rivalry or anything we generally do see an uptick in business,” Nick’s Hamburger Shop owner Todd Fergen said.

From tournament success to a boost in business, there’s more than one reason to cheer in Brookings.

“You see it just driving around town. There’s just more people in town. Everybody’s busy, it’s not just us. It’s gas stations and all the different places and bars and restaurants in town. You can definitely tell that the Jacks are doing well,” Deutsch said.

Game time is 7:00 PM.