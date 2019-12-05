Baby Yoda toys not available for Christmas

They will likely be the most-requested toy of the holidays, but Baby Yoda will not be available in time for Christmas.

However, Disney’s online store is accepting pre-orders for the new toys featuring the character, including an 11-inch plush doll and two bobble heads.

The products aren’t expected to ship until spring.

Baby Yoda is a nickname fans gave the break-out character from “The Mandalorian.”

He took the internet by storm last month.

Series creator Jon Favreau says he wanted him to be a surprise and couldn’t risk any leaks that could come from merchandising ahead of time.