Baby Yoda toys not available for Christmas

They will likely be the most-requested toy of the holidays, but Baby Yoda will not be available in time for Christmas. 

However, Disney’s online store is accepting pre-orders for the new toys featuring the character, including an 11-inch plush doll and two bobble heads. 

The products aren’t expected to ship until spring. 

Baby Yoda is a nickname fans gave the break-out character from “The Mandalorian.” 

He took the internet by storm last month. 

Series creator Jon Favreau says he wanted him to be a surprise and couldn’t risk any leaks that could come from merchandising ahead of time.

