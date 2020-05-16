Autopsy: pilot in Bryant crash had no drugs or alcohol in his system

Wreckage of the crashed helicopter that was carrying former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna smolders on the ground on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. According to reports, five people including Bryant and his daughter have been confirmed killed in the crash. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) — An autopsy has found the pilot of the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant had no trace of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Autopsy reports released Friday also show that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others probably died instantly from blunt trauma when the helicopter crashed in January on a hillside outside of Los Angeles.

Bryant was heading from his Orange County home to his daughter’s basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks when the aircraft encountered thick fog.

Investigators haven’t determined the cause of the crash but say there was no sign of mechanical failure.