VIDEO: 4 dead, 1 in critical condition in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police and fire crews responded to a fatal hot air balloon crash just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central SW and Unser. Officials say four people died in the crash, two men and two women. One person is reportedly in critical unstable condition and was sent to the hospital.

Authorities say a catastrophic error occurred while in the air and the gondola detached from the balloon. According to witnesses, the gondola crashed into power lines that run east-west along Central near the CVS Pharmacy. The gondola caught fire and crashed into the roadway at Unser Boulevard, south of Central.

PNM officials confirmed about 13,777 customers were without power. Power was restored shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Power has been fully restored to all customers that were affected from the power outage following the tragedy of this morning’s hot hair balloon incident. Our hearts are deeply saddened about the loss of lives today. (1/2) — PNM (@PNMtalk) June 26, 2021

Police say all five individuals were believed to have been in the gondola when the crash happened. The victims range in age between 40 and 60 years old.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.