At least 5 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

This image made from video provided by Thomas Marcum shows a tornado seen from State Highway 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Thomas Marcum via AP)

MADILL, Okla. (AP) – Severe weather has been moving through Mississippi after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least five people have been killed, including a trailer factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from his workplace in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma. The worker was killed as an apparent tornado struck the town of Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three more died when apparent tornado in southeast Texas touched down about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles north of Houston. Also, a woman was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria.

