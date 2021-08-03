At least 2 injured in shooting in southern Swedish city

HELSINKI (AP) — At least two people have been injured in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad, police said.

Swedish police received an alert just before 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday that several loud bangs were heard in one of the districts of the city. Police soon arrived at the scene with several patrols.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed.

“We are currently working to get an overview of how many are injured. An ambulance has been called to the scene,” police spokesman Richard Lundqvist was quoted as telling local newspaper Sydsvenskan.

On Monday evening, there were also reports about shootings in the same area in Kristianstad, Swedish news agency TT reported.