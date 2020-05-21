Astronauts arrive for NASA’s 1st home launch in decade

Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled for May 27 will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on its first test flight with astronauts on-board to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for NASA are now at Kennedy Space Center, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight.

NASA test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived Wednesday afternoon in Florida after a flight from Houston on a NASA jet. They’re scheduled to blast off next Wednesday from the same pad where the space shuttle last soared in 2011.

That was the last home launch for NASA astronauts. This time, a private company _ SpaceX _ is providing the lift and the capsule. NASA’s commercial crew program has been years in the making.

