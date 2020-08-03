As US milk sales rise amid pandemic, “Got milk?” ads return

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Borden milk rests on a shelf in a cooler in Richmond Heights, Ohio. Elsie the cow has a new home. Borden dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been sold to two private equity firms, the company announced Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The dairy industry has a familiar question for you: “Got milk?” Six years after the popular tagline was retired, “Got milk?” ads are back.

The dairy industry is reviving the campaign hoping to prolong the U.S. sales boost milk has gotten during the pandemic. From January through mid-July, U.S. milk retail sales were up 8.3% to $6.4 billion, according to Nielsen.

During the same period last year, milk sales were down 2.3%. The dairy industry says kids are eating lunches at home and adults have more time for breakfast and cooking with milk.

