DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is looking for homes for dozens of dogs and puppies as well as donations to help care for them after being rescued from a licensed breeder that is being described as a puppy mill in Boone County.

The ARL says it was called out recently to the rural property near Ogden by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Boone County Humane Society. Inside the buildings at the facility, rescuers found dogs living in their own feces and urine with matted hair. Newborn puppies and pregnant mothers were among the dogs living in squalor in the facility, according to the ARL. Nearly 100 dogs were taken from the facility back to the ARL.

The ARL is asking for Iowans to help them in one of two ways – either by adopting one of the rescued dogs from their facility or by making an online donation to their operation. The dogs are being housed temporarily in the ARL’s training center due to lack of available kennel space.

Details about the breeder and any criminal investigation were not released by the ARL.