Appeals court halts deportation of child with head injury

1  of  123
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington School District Big Stone City School Bison School District Bowdle School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings Activity Center Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Castlewood School District Cheyenne-Eagle Butte City of Milbank Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Crow Creek Head Start Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Crow Creek Tribal DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Eureka School District Faith School District Faulkton School District Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Fulda School District Gettysburg Great Plains Lutheran HS Groton Hamlin Hanson School District Harding Hendricks, MN Henry Herreid Highmore-Harrold Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Iroquois Ivanhoe School District Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lemmon Leola Lyman Lynd Marshall McIntosh School District Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Pipestone Mobridge Head Start Mobridge-Pollock Mount Vernon Murray County Central NESD Head Start-Sisseton Ctr. Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Pipestone Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Redfield United Methodist Church Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Selby School District Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton College Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Smee School District Southwest State St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Webster Head Start Wessington Springs Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket

Appeals court halts deportation of child with head injury

by: NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in California temporarily halted the deportation of a 5-year-old child who injured his head before immigration agents arrested his family and whose advocates say needs to be seen by a neurologist.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order late Monday that prevents the immediate removal of the boy, his 1-year-old brother, and their mother, who are being held at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s family detention center at Dilley, Texas. The appeals court asked for more information from both sides Tuesday and Wednesday.

The child fractured his skull and suffered bleeding around his brain in a December fall, a month before his family was detained. The boy’s father is at a jail in California.

The family’s advocates say the child still has headaches and trouble hearing normal levels of sound, indicating he could be suffering from the aftermath of a traumatic brain injury. They have asked that he be taken to a pediatric neurologist.

ICE has defended the care given to the child, saying medical staff at Dilley and at a San Antonio hospital determined he did not need to see a neurologist.

A district judge on Monday sided with ICE, ruling that the family’s lawyers did not prove that deportation would further injure the child. U.S. government agencies “do not have an obligation to continue … medical care indefinitely,” U.S District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said.

Before the appeals court intervened, the mother and two children were told to prepare to leave Dilley overnight in expectation that they would board a deportation flight to Guatemala, said Amy Maldonado, an attorney for the family.

The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment because the litigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss