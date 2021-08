SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Enjoy a weekend of family fun at the Sioux Empire Fair going on at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today's fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for children, free for children 5 and under. Carnival rides in the midway start at noon. Frankie Ballard is the featured grandstand performer at 8 p.m. The show is free with a paid fair admission.

The Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park near Canton, SD includes workshops at 10 a.m. and noon with live music throughout the day starting at noon with David Allen. A campground contest takes place at 5 p.m. with more music into the night wrapping with the Dead Horses at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $30.