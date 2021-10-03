AP: States and cities slow to spend Democrat’s pandemic aid

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Many states and cities across the U.S. are getting off to a slow start in spending money from this year’s coronavirus relief package championed by President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March included $350 billion for state and local governments. An Associated Press analysis of the first progress reports found that more than half the states and almost two-thirds of the largest cities reported no spending as of this summer. Biden’s administration says it’s not concerned about the early pace of the initiative.

A White House official says the package was designed to provide both immediate relief and funding for longer-term projects.

