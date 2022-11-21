HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

Police were investigating but didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental. Hingham police Chief David Jones would say only that it was an active investigation. The driver of the car was being interviewed.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

Cruz declined to release the name of the driver, who is male, or the victims. He also didn’t say whether the driver would be charged with a crime, but added that a criminal investigation was underway.

“This investigation is active and ongoing,” he said, adding that the dark-colored SUV went through the store’s plate glass window and struck multiple people.

A large hole gaped in the front of the store as first responders worked at the scene of the crash shortly before 11 a.m. The store, which is in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said crews were evaluating the structural stability of the building.