Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2014 file photo Alexander Zubkov of Russia carries the national flag as he leads the team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. at left is model Irina Shayk carrying the Russian placard. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – Russia was slapped with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal.

But its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors. The ruling by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee means that Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.

The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities tampering with a Moscow lab database. Russia can appeal the decision within 21 days.

