Anti-Brexit protesters march through London

First morning light strikes the Houses of Parliament in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Britain’s Parliament is set to vote in a rare Saturday sitting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new deal with the European Union, a decisive moment in the prolonged bid to end the Brexit stalemate. Various scenarios may be put in motion by the vote. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON, U.K. (AP) — Thousands of Brexit opponents are gathering in central London to call for Britain to remain part of the European Union.

The crowds are planning to converge on Parliament Square as legislators are voting on Brexit departure plans put forth by Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many carried signs calling for a halt to the Brexit process that started with a 2016 referendum in which British voters narrowly backed taking Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

Protester Bruce Nicole, a vicar from Camberley southwest of London, said the Brexit deal would harm Britain.

He says “I fervently believe that we should remain in the EU.” He adds “I am British but I am also European. I don’t believe the current deal offers any benefits at all.”

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn told Parliament Saturday that the Brexit deal on which lawmakers are voting risks jobs, rights, the environment and the health service.

