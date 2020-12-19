Another US coronavirus record; vaccine shipments reduced

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Associated Press) — The U.S. has had another record day of coronavirus cases, and states are going to get less of a new vaccine than they originally expected.

Johns Hopkins researchers on Saturday reported a record 249,709 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. An additional 2,814 people died nationwide, pushing the toll to more than 313,000.

Meanwhile, several states have said the federal government told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be smaller than originally projected. The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines out across the U.S. apologized Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 