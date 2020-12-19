Another US coronavirus record; vaccine shipments reduced

(Associated Press) — The U.S. has had another record day of coronavirus cases, and states are going to get less of a new vaccine than they originally expected.

Johns Hopkins researchers on Saturday reported a record 249,709 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. An additional 2,814 people died nationwide, pushing the toll to more than 313,000.

Meanwhile, several states have said the federal government told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be smaller than originally projected. The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines out across the U.S. apologized Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution.