An electric Hummer? Battery-powered trucks head to showrooms

This photo provided by General Motors Co. shows the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, the company’s GMC brand introduced the new electric Hummer pickup, with a high-end version due in showrooms sometime in the fall of 2021. (Courtesy of General Motors Co. via AP)

DETROIT (AP) – Seven auto companies have plans to roll out new battery-powered pickup trucks over the next two years, aiming to cash in on a popular and lucrative market for expensive vehicles. General Motors is among them.

On Tuesday its GMC brand introduced a new electric Hummer pickup, with a high-end version due in showrooms sometime in the fall of next year. Ford, Tesla, Bollinger Motors, Nikola, Rivian and Lordstown Motors also want a piece of what is now a petroleum-powered market dominated by trucks from Detroit.

All intend to start producing them between June of next year and the end of 2022.