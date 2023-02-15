FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (WHO13) — Six people were injured, four of them children, when a pickup truck struck the back of an Amish buggy in northeast Iowa Tuesday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of 140th Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about 10 miles northeast of Charles City.

The report said the buggy, operated by 32-year-old Lavern Stauffer, was traveling eastbound on 140th Street when it was struck from behind by an eastbound Chevy pickup truck driven by 66-year-old Jim Whitmarsh. All of the occupants of the buggy were ejected and transported to hospitals for treatment.

The others injured in the crash are 27-year-old Teresa Stauffer and four children all under the age of six. The extent of their injuries is not known

The report did not list any injuries for Whitmarsh.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.