SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota Police Department is looking for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Leon Ramsarran

The Lakeville Police Department reports Leon Ramsarran was taken from his home Friday morning.

The boy is 3 foot tall, 35-40 pounds with very short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing black sweat pants, a black long sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, tan and black boots.

An Amber Alert was issued in connection with the abduction just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

No information about a suspect or direction of travel is included with the Amber Alert at this time.

If you know where the boy is at, please call 911.