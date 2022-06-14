NEW YORK (WDAF) – Starting in 2023, Major League Soccer fans will have a new home for every single live match.

The league reached a deal with Apple to make Apple TV the exclusive streaming source for MLS, Leagues Cup, MLS NEXT Pro and MLS Next matches.

The 10-year partnership will require fans to subscribe to a new MLS streaming service only available on the Apple TV app, and there will be no local blackouts.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

In addition to the live games, on-demand content will be available for fans to view on any device in English and Spanish, and French for Canadian teams.

“It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said.

Details, including the price, of the new MLS service will be available in the coming months, according to the announcement.

The blockbuster streaming deal follows Amazon’s multiyear partnership with the NFL.

Amazon reached a deal last year to stream 15 Thursday night games before taking over exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” starting this upcoming season.